Bicyclists on 400-mile Erie Canal tour pass through Port Byron park

PORT BYRON — Two weeks after his retirement, Daniel Guenzburger was in the middle of a 400-mile, eight-day bike trip.
He was one of around 300 participants in the 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, in which people hailing from over 30 states trek across the state through the Erie Canalway Trail. They started in Buffalo on Sunday and will end in Albany. With the help of around 75 volunteers — 50 of which are also on bikes — those 300 participants ride through rain and more, with designated rest stops and overnight locations where they sleep in tents.
Some cyclists could be seen Wednesday at that morning's rest stop, which was the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park. Guenzburger, who lives in the Bronx, said he decided the tour would be a good way to kick off his retirement. He noted the participants get "an incredible amount of support" from the volunteers, but the participants are still taking that 400-mile journey by bike.
"That's part of the attraction, is figuring out how to do this, how to use your skills and your level of bike-riding skill to make this work," Guenzburger continued.
For people who like biking and the outdoors, he said, the tour is "an amazing way to see an interesting part of the country." Although it has rained heavily on some days of the trip, he has enjoyed himself.
"I've met amazing people. There are times when I'm tired and I wish the weather was a little better, but I know I'm just going to take my time and not try to prove that I'm the fastest speedy biker, which I'm not," Guenzburger added.
The event is sponsored by the nonprofit group Parks & Trails New York. Al Hastings, who along with April Amodei, works with the organization to produce the tour, said he believes people like to learn about the "history of the area," visit the historic sites they go through and to simply go biking. Hastings noted the heritage park is a historic site, so they wanted to make it one of the rest stops.
"People are into history, so we try to set up sites like that," he said.
Cabryn Gurdo, the executive director of the Canal Society of New York State, which partially owns the heritage park with the New York State Thruway Authority, said tour participants were taking pictures of the park and asking her questions about the site.
Gurdo said she feels the event is a great opportunity for people to see the the park.
"How often do you get to ride a bicycle through an Erie Canal lock?" she said.
Two of the participants who took a break at the site were Amy Fossett and Bob Dalke, who are in a group of eight people from five different states on the trip. Dalke said he loves to bike, and Fossett said there is "an absence of responsibility" to the the experience.
"For me, it's restorative," Fossett continued. "I don't have to do the laundry, I don't have to cook, I don't have to go to work. It's pure free time."
