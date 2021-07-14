Bicyclists on 400-mile Erie Canal tour pass through Port Byron park

PORT BYRON — Two weeks after his retirement, Daniel Guenzburger was in the middle of a 400-mile, eight-day bike trip.

He was one of around 300 participants in the 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, in which people hailing from over 30 states trek across the state through the Erie Canalway Trail. They started in Buffalo on Sunday and will end in Albany. With the help of around 75 volunteers — 50 of which are also on bikes — those 300 participants ride through rain and more, with designated rest stops and overnight locations where they sleep in tents.

Some cyclists could be seen Wednesday at that morning's rest stop, which was the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park. Guenzburger, who lives in the Bronx, said he decided the tour would be a good way to kick off his retirement. He noted the participants get "an incredible amount of support" from the volunteers, but the participants are still taking that 400-mile journey by bike.

"That's part of the attraction, is figuring out how to do this, how to use your skills and your level of bike-riding skill to make this work," Guenzburger continued.

For people who like biking and the outdoors, he said, the tour is "an amazing way to see an interesting part of the country." Although it has rained heavily on some days of the trip, he has enjoyed himself.