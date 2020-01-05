AUBURN — One of the first donations to the Auburn High School Z-Club's bottle and can drive on Sunday came from teacher Anthony Fisher.
The Auburn Z-Club, a community service club associated with the philanthropy organization Zonta Club, was holding its official can and bottle drive to benefit the family of 1-year-old Marianna Vitale, a preschooler in the Auburn Enlarged City School District who was recently diagnosed with a neuroblastoma tumor on her lung.
When the seven students came inside from the brisk weather, they were happily bearing boxes of donuts and hot beverages from Dunkin Donuts that Fisher brought them.
"It makes me want to tear up and cry. They're good kids," said Julie Liccion, career and technical education teacher and Z-Club adviser. "They're really good kids. It's a really nice group."
Liccion teaches a child psychology class for high school students that pairs them with preschoolers, as "big buddies" and "little buddies." Marianna was in the preschool program as a little buddy.
The older kids work one-on-one with the children and track early milestones in physical, emotional and social development. At the end of the course, they put together case studies on the children they're assigned.
Liccion said the students were "really upset" and grappling with how the illness could happen to a young child. "They had a hard time I think dealing with it because Marianna, when she was coming to our program, she was so happy and healthy," she said.
Jillian Alberici, a high school senior, was one of Marianna's three big buddies. As a member of the Z-Club, she wanted to organize the can and bottle drive to raise funds for the Vitale family following the diagnosis.
"She was literally the happiest baby ever. She cried a little bit, but she always had her smile on her face and she was so happy to be there and happy to play with everybody," Alberici said.
Outreach for the cause started before the drive officially began on Sunday. Auburn teachers and an environmental club donated bags of plastic bottles and cans in advance. "I reached out to like ten different sports teams throughout Auburn just to get the word around," Alberici said.
Though she wasn't sure how many bottles they collected before the drive started at 11 a.m., she was hoping the club could beat the nearly $500 they raised with the last drive for the United Way held a few months ago.
In her child psychology class, Liccion said she incorporates lessons about emotional intelligence. "And we talk about happiness, and I also teach the students that it's nicer to make somebody else happy — that makes you really happy yourself," she said.