Just over a year after a memorandum of understanding was reached by the Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State on a new stadium deal for the football team, the full agreement, including a new 30-year lease, has been released to the public.

The documents were clocked in Tuesday with Erie County, and now the county Legislature will have 30 days to review them before deciding whether to give the $1.54 billion project the final OK it needs to proceed.

"We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality," the three parties said in a joint statement released at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Also included in the paperwork released Tuesday are a new nonrelocation agreement that, like the new lease, will begin in 2026 when the facility is substantially completed; an extension of the current lease and non-relocation agreements that end in July; a construction coordinating agreement; and a community benefits agreement.

Until Tuesday, only summaries of these agreements for the stadium project had been released.

"It is a very complicated deal," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The Buffalo News in explaining why negotiations among the parties on the final agreement took so long following the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

"Today's certainly another great step, another great day in this process," Ron Raccuia, a Bills executive vice president and chief operating officer, said Tuesday. "But, for us, it's really all part of the same journey of getting the stadium built and securing the Bills here for the next 30 years."

Here are some of the highlights of the final stadium agreement:

• It includes what Gov. Kathy Hochul previously described as an “iron-clad” non-relocation provision that makes it difficult, though not impossible, for the team to leave Buffalo. The Bills may not “entertain any offer or proposal to relocate the team,” nor can they solicit an offer or enter into negotiations, except in the last five years of the lease – and only then, to move after year 30. If the Pegula family were to sell the team, the non-relocation agreement applies to the new owner. The agreement also stipulates that the team not be sold to an owner “who, to the Bills’ knowledge, intends to relocate, transfer or otherwise move the team during the non-relocation term to a location other than the stadium.” If the Bills were to try to leave town over the course of the lease term, the state or county could take the team to court.

• It gives the team the right to add a surcharge of up to 6% on tickets, concessions and other transactions at the new stadium. Revenue from the surcharge is meant to replace the money Erie County was obligated to spend on maintenance and operations at Highmark Stadium, shifting those costs from county taxpayers to stadium users. However, Raccuia said, the team has not decided whether it will apply the surcharge on sales at the stadium. This surcharge revenue is separate from the tens of millions of dollars the state must spend on stadium repairs and improvements.

• As part of the community benefits agreement included in the deal, the team is subject to an oversight committee that will monitor compliance and place specific obligations on the Bills for what it must do for the public, as well as what it must do to build and grow a diverse stadium workforce. As reported previously, the Bills must invest at least $3 million a year in the community, with that amount rising up to 2.2% a year, depending on the consumer price index. This amounts to more than $100 million over the 30-year stadium lease deal. The CBA also requires inclusion of a public transportation hub, within walking distance of the stadium, to boost access for fans who don’t own cars.

• A 41-page construction coordinating agreement lays out details on how the stadium will be built. The project to construct the 1.35 million-square-foot open-air stadium will include erecting a 75,000-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium and related site development. The project budget envisions $1.14 billion for construction of the new stadium, with $13.5 million for demolition of the older stadium. Furnishings, fixtures and equipment will add another $57 million, while utilities and infrastructure will cost $4.3 million. The rest of the total – $323.5 million – is for design, engineering and other costs. About 400 companies are expected to be involved in working on hundreds of assorted bid packages that are part of the new stadium construction and the demolition of the current one.

A state entity, Erie County Stadium Corp., has already approved the framework for the deal.

It also cleared the way for the state to spend the first $300 million of its $600 million contribution toward stadium construction.

The county will put $250 million toward the project and the Bills, with the help of the NFL’s G4 loan program and the sale of personal seat licenses to season-ticket holders, will take care of the rest.

The Legislature will now hold multiple committee meetings as members review the documents before making a final decision on the new stadium in Orchard Park. They cannot change the signed agreements; they can only debate and discuss them before voting up or down on them.

While critics have blasted the agreement as far too generous to the team's billionaire owners, Poloncarz again defended the deal as "fair" given that larger markets have lost their NFL teams.

"I'm very proud of the work that we did to keep this team in town when other cities have lost their football teams," Poloncarz said. "But we didn't give away the store."

If the Erie County Legislature gives its approval, the Bills will then start pre-construction site work across the street from their current Highmark Stadium to prepare for excavation of the Abbott Road site.

The team still expects to break ground within the next few months. The Bills, county and state said they expect to hold a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring.

Once the new stadium is ready for use, the Bills will tear down the existing Highmark Stadium.

Raccuia said the team still is planning for the stadium to open in time for the 2026 season.

But, he said, the amount of time it took to put last year's deal framework into this final form has left the team with little leeway.

"We're still on track but nothing can slow us down. We've kind of given up a lot of our grace period by having the long-form agreements take as long as they have," he said. "We really have to get this done. And we have to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible."