Biosolid dryer project presented to Auburn City Council

The presenters said one option includes maintaining the status quo with its existing solids handling building, but they did not recommend that. They presented four alternatives but recommended the city go with creating a new facility with sludge stabilization and sludge thickening processes. That option, according to the firm's power point, would include "simpler construction and maintenance of plant operations," would generate "renewable fuel for drying process" and "equalizes feed to dryer, improving dewatering and drying operations and creates a higher quality product."

That alternative would cost an estimated $27 million, $5 million more than the estimated cost when the project was passed with the capital improvement plan.

"It's undetermined, it could be $22 (million), it could be $27 (million), we're just not there, we need to develop the full-scale design," Jensen said after the presentation.

The presenters said that while the recommended option would reduce risk on a long-term basis.

"It provides long-term stability for the city and cost and risk control," Sierra said after the presentation.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.