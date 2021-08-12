Bishop announces decision on Auburn churches: 'No mandate at this time'

The committee based its recommendations on that research, as well as extensive feedback collected from the public. Along with an online survey, hearings were held at St. Hyacinth Church in April, and Matano himself listened to parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in July. Each hearing was attended by at least 150 people.

+3 Committee shares plans to close churches in Auburn area AUBURN — The committee tasked with recommending Catholic church closures in Auburn and northern Cayuga County presented its current plan to ab…

"I also am grateful for the number of people who came to these meetings, which evidenced significant participation among the faithful regarding this initiative," Matano wrote. "Many presenters expressed their concerns respectfully and with genuine love for their particular parishes. On the other hand, some have preconceived opinions and I regret that my words may not have been well accepted by these persons. This only illustrates that on our parts we must do more to communicate the reality of the situation."

In accordance with canon law, the bishop reviewed the committee's recommendations with the Diocesan Presbyteral Council this summer before coming to his decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with heeding those recommendations, Matano asks the parishes of the area's nine churches to consider six factors as they help determine their future: