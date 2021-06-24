Bishop coming to Auburn to hear public about church closures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The bishop and the presbyteral council clearly acknowledged that change will be difficult. Out of that abundance of care for the parishioners of the Auburn churches, Bishop Matano offered to come to Auburn to discuss the planning committee recommendations and the importance of finding a path forward that is both gradated and clear," Lioi said.

The committee formed last year in response to a request from Matano for a pastoral plan for the nine Catholic churches in Auburn and northern Cayuga County. After months of research, it presented its recommendations to the public in the spring, and collected feedback through two hearings and an online survey. That feedback was included in the recommendations sent to Matano, Lioi said.

Per those recommendations, St. Hyacinth and St. Mary's churches in Auburn, Sacred Heart and St. Ann's churches in Owasco and St. Patrick's Church in Cato would remain open.