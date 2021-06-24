Bishop coming to Auburn to hear public about church closures

As the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester moves forward with plans to close churches in the Auburn area, its bishop will come to the city to listen to the concerns of local parishioners.
Bishop Salvatore Matano will come to Auburn on Tuesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 15, to listen to parishioners "in an effort to continue the mission of the church and the Catholic community" in the area, the Rev. Frank Lioi told The Citizen on Thursday. The times and places of Matano's appearances have yet to be determined.
On May 31, Matano received the recommendations of a local committee that the Rochester diocese close St. Alphonsus, St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in Auburn, and St. Joseph Church in Weedsport, due to the condition of the properties, the limited availability of priests, declining attendance and other parish life trends.
Lioi — who is dean of the East Region of the diocese and pastor of St. Mary's Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish in Auburn and Our Lady of the Snow Parish in northern Cayuga County — said Matano decided to come to Auburn after a June 23 meeting with the diocesan presbyteral council about the closures recommended by the committee.
"The bishop and the presbyteral council clearly acknowledged that change will be difficult. Out of that abundance of care for the parishioners of the Auburn churches, Bishop Matano offered to come to Auburn to discuss the planning committee recommendations and the importance of finding a path forward that is both gradated and clear," Lioi said.
The committee formed last year in response to a request from Matano for a pastoral plan for the nine Catholic churches in Auburn and northern Cayuga County. After months of research, it presented its recommendations to the public in the spring, and collected feedback through two hearings and an online survey. That feedback was included in the recommendations sent to Matano, Lioi said.
Per those recommendations, St. Hyacinth and St. Mary's churches in Auburn, Sacred Heart and St. Ann's churches in Owasco and St. Patrick's Church in Cato would remain open.
"Bishop Matano and the council members acknowledged the quality and extensive work of the planning committee and expressed their deep appreciation to the members of the committee for their conscientious efforts over the past several months assessing the parish properties and demographics in order to assure a vibrant Catholic presence in Auburn and northern Cayuga County," Lioi said.
