Blame game? Cuomo takes heat over NY nursing home study

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing blistering criticism over an internal report that found a controversial state directive that sent thousands of recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes was "not a significant factor" in some of the nation's deadliest nursing home outbreaks.

Scientists, health care professionals and elected officials assailed the report released last week for flawed methodology and selective stats that sidestepped the actual impact of the March 25 order, which by the state's own count ushered more than 6,300 recovering virus patients into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic.

And some accused the state of using the veneer of a scientific study to absolve the Democratic governor by reaching the same conclusion he had been floating for weeks — that unknowingly infected nursing home employees were the major drivers of the outbreaks.

"I think they got a lot of political pushback and so their response was, 'This isn't a problem. Don't worry about it,'" said Rupak Shivakoti, an epidemiologist at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

"It seems like the Department of Health is trying to justify what was an untenable policy," added Charlene Harrington, a professor emerita of nursing and sociology at the University of California at San Francisco.