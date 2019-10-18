AUBURN — African violets of all shapes and sizes were displayed at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn Friday.
The 66th New York State African Violet Society Convention and Show had previously been held in Auburn in 2012. Penny Moore, this year's convention chair, said the society rotates the show to different areas around the state every year, and it made its way back to Auburn this year. She said the society has around around 200 members, including Canadians.
At one point Friday, judges awarded multiple ribbons, such as various first prize blue ribbons, which went to entries that scored a 90 or above, but best in show would be announced Saturday morning. The show room included violets, gesneriads — similar to African violets —and stylized gardens. The show was called "A Violet Jabberwocky," themed after Lewis Carroll's "Alice through the Looking Glass."
Moore and show chair Carol Deming said many people get involved with the flowers because they had parents or grandparents who grew them. Deming said she vividly remembers her grandmother having them.
"That seems to be the common answer, "Grandma grew them," Deming said.
African violets are houseplants, but Moore cautioned against placing them in temperatures under 60 degrees, also noting that they need light but direct sunlight should be avoided.
At the event's sales room, Amy Childress and her friend Jane Feldman were selling violets at the section for Childress' business Music City Farms, based out of Nashville. Feldman said many people at African violet events are eager to share their knowledge and want to see others succeed.
"It's a group that really lifts each other up," she said.