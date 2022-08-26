Boat goes up in flames at Fair Haven Beach State Park

Firefighters had a difficult time getting close enough to douse the flames after a boat caught fire on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven Friday.

Authorities were called to the boat launch at Fair Haven Beach State Park at about 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a boat on fire. The boat was later reported to be adrift near the break wall on Little Sodus Bay.

The two people that had been on the craft were uninjured, according to emergency radio traffic, and the biggest problem for firefighters seemed to be getting close enough to the boat to put out the fire.

The Fair Haven Fire Department sent its brush truck to the scene and called for assistance locating a boat equipped with a pump.

A Coast Guard crew based in Oswego was said to be en route to Fair Haven at about 10:30 a.m., but officials on the ground were notified that the boat did not have firefighting capabilities.

Firefighters from Red Creek were also reported to be on the scene to assist.

Additional details were not immediately available.