A new boat launch site in Onondaga County has been finished.
The site is on the Seneca River, 3664 Hayes Road, Lysander, according to a news release from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The launch is one of many projects "currently underway to restore public access and user engagement opportunities to Onondaga Lake," the news release said.
The site's features include a boat preparation area for more efficient and safer launching, two invasive species disposal bins, a wooden shoreline fishing platform and a parking area for nine vehicles with trailers and four single vehicles.
The launch was built as a part of the Onondaga Lake Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process. The department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are overseeing several projects to protect and restore water and wildlife habitat quality and boost recreational opportunities on Onondaga Lake. The launch allows for access to the river and Onondaga Lake, which supports fish such as walleye, sunfish, northern pike, yellow perch, tiger musky and large and smallmouth bass.
“Construction of the Seneca River boat launch site provides ample parking and convenient, free access to great fishing in the Seneca River and Onondaga Lake,” Matthew Marko, director of the department's Region 7, which includes Onondaga and Cayuga counties, said in the news release. “DEC remains committed to ensuring visitors and the community have access to a revitalized Onondaga Lake.”