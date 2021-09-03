Boating restrictions for Skaneateles Lake extended because of high water level

With the current lake level still nearly a foot above normal, a no-wake zone for Skaneateles Lake has been extended in an effort to protect the shoreline from erosion.

In a joint effort between Onondaga, Cayuga and Cortland counties, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday announced that the no-wake zone would be extended through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The emergency declaration requires a 5 mph speed limit to minimize erosion caused by record high waters, and the order applies to the entire lake. The order was first signed on Aug. 24 to assist homeowners dealing with the impacts of record high rainfall, while limiting erosion of the shoreline.

In a news release, McMahon's office said that the city of Syracuse Water Department has been releasing approximately 180 million gallons of water a day in an effort to bring Skaneateles Lake back to safe levels. The current elevation of the lake is 863.55. This is between six and 12 inches higher than normal seasonally adjusted levels.

The order will be rescinded once lake levels have returned to normal seasonal levels.

The county said that violations of the executive order can result in a $250 fine, with enforcement being handled by the Onondaga, Cayuga and Cortland county sheriff’s offices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0