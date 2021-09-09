 Skip to main content
Boating restrictions for Skaneateles Lake lifted as high water recedes
RECREATION

Boating restrictions for Skaneateles Lake lifted as high water recedes

Skaneateles Lake

Clift Park overlooking Skaneateles Lake.

 The Citizen file

A no-wake zone established for Skaneateles Lake after heavy rains in August has been lifted.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday that the executive order mandating a 5 mph speed limit on the lake had expired.

The emergency declaration was first put in place Aug. 24 to minimize shoreline erosion caused by record high water levels.

McMahon said Thursday that the Syracuse Water Department, which manages the release of water from the lake, had determined that the lake had returned to normal target levels.

A series of storms had put the lake between six and 12 inches higher than normal seasonally adjusted levels.

