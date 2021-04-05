Body found in Seneca Falls canal confirmed as missing man

Seneca Falls Police Department said it has identified a body found in the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on Sunday as a man who was reported missing in January.

Police said it confirmed that the body discovered under floating docks in the Cowing Street area was Ronnie M. Key, 64. He was last seen on Jan. 6 by family at his residence, and the police department asked for the public's help in its search about two weeks later.

The call for what appeared to be human body under the docks came in at 2:01 p.m. Sunday, police said. Seneca Falls Fire Department assisted in the response with its water rescue equipment.

Key's body was recovered and was sent for an autopsy, but there is no foul play suspected, police said.

