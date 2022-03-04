Boil order issued for Moravia village water customers

A malfunction in the treatment process for the village of Moravia's public water system has prompted a boil water order.

All residents served by the village's system should boil tap water for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food, the Cayuga County Department of Health said.

The advisory said village water system's the chlorination process stopped working early Friday, which could lead to harmful microbes being present in the tap water. The chlorine system has since been repaired, but because of the malfunction, water testing to ensure harmful microbes are not present must be conducted over the weekend.

"Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems," the health department said.

The department will notify the public when the boil water order is lifted. It expects that won't happen until next week.

For more information, call the village at (315) 497-1820 or (315) 729-8874, or the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

