Boil water advisory issued for Cato residents

Village of Cato public water customers should boil their tap water or use certified bottled water due to potential for contamination resulting from a main break on Wednesday.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued the notice that advises people to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

A water main break Tuesday caused the village's system to lose pressure, which "increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water," the health department said. "Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice."

The village is repairing the water main, and will take samples to test tap water for contamination. The health department said the boil water order is expected to remain in effect "for the next few days."

The department will notify residents when the order is lifted.

For more information, call the Village of Cato at (315) 626-2397 or the health department at (315) 253-1560.