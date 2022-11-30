Boil water order for Cato lifted

A boil water order for the Village of Cato was lifted Wednesday following two days of testing showing the water is safe to drink.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued the emergency order last Friday after being notified by the village that the water system lost pressure due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water system.

The health department said in a news release on Wednesday that drinking water samples from the distribution system taken on Monday and Tuesday were satisfactory and that residents no longer need to boil their water.

Questions may be directed to the village of Cato at (315) 626-2397 or the health department at (315) 253-1560.