 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC HEALTH

Boil water order for Cato lifted

  • 0
Glass
Deposit Photos

A boil water order for the Village of Cato was lifted Wednesday following two days of testing showing the water is safe to drink.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued the emergency order last Friday after being notified by the village that the water system lost pressure due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water system.

The health department said in a news release on Wednesday that drinking water samples from the distribution system taken on Monday and Tuesday were satisfactory and that residents no longer need to boil their water.

Questions may be directed to the village of Cato at (315) 626-2397 or the health department at (315) 253-1560.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's always scary': Medics in Ukraine's 'meat grinder' city of Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News