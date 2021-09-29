 Skip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Boil water order for Cato, Meridian lifted

Glass of Water
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday lifted the boil water order that had been in effect for Village of Cato residents and people living along Route 370 between the Village of Cato and the Village of Meridian.

Drinking water samples collected on Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept 28, at the Village of Cato’s public water system were satisfactory and residents no longer need to boil their water.

The notice was put in place Sept. 24 after water main break caused the system to lose pressure, increasing the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could have entered the water.

The main break forced the Cato-Meridian Central School District to shift to a remote-only learning day.

