Residents on public water in the town of Genoa are being cautioned to boil their water before use following a Friday water main break.

The Cayuga County Health Department said a section of the water system lost pressure due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the system.

In a news release, the health department said that harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms and they persist, should seek medical advice.

Repairs were underway Friday and once that is complete, the town will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system. It is anticipated that the boil water order will remain in effect for the next few days. The health department said it will notify affected residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

In the meantime, residents are urged to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the state Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, contact the town of Genoa at (315) 246-3380 or (315) 420-2801, or the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.