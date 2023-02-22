A boil water order for the town of Genoa was lifted Wednesday.

Residents on public water in the town had been cautioned to boil their water before use following a water main break on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Cayuga County Health Department said a section of the water system lost pressure due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the system.

The health department on Wednesday said that drinking water samples collected on Monday and Tuesday were satisfactory and residents no longer need to boil their water.

Anyone with questions may contact the health department at (315) 253-1560.