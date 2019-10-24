A boil water order for the town of Locke has been lifted, the Cayuga County Health Department said.
The department said in a Thursday news release that "repairs in the water distributions system" were finished, and the town's water service was restored Monday.
"Water samples collected in the distribution system over the past few days indicate that no harmful bacteria are present in the water system," the news release said.
You have free articles remaining.
On Monday afternoon, the county said that repairs being conducted on the water distribution system within the town had led to a loss of water pressure, which can allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system.
Those with questions may call the town of Locke at (315) 497-9338 or the health department at (315) 253-1560.