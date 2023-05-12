Residents on public water in the Consolidated Water District in the Town of Fleming no longer need to boil their water before use.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that the water system lost pressure Tuesday due to a water main break, and residents on public water in the Consolidated Water District were advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil and cool before use or to use bottled water.

The health department on Friday said that drinking water samples collected on Wednesday and Thursday were satisfactory and residents no longer need to boil their water.

Anyone with questions may contact the health department at (315) 253-1560.