Boil water order still in effect for village of Cato

Village of Cato residents are still under a boil water order according to new information provided by the Cayuga County Health Department on Monday.

On Nov. 23, the health department was notified by village staff that the water system lost pressure due to a water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water system. A boil water order was issued at that time and is still in effect until further notice.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The village will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system. It is anticipated that the order will remain in effect for a few more days. The health department will notify affected residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, contact: the village of Cato at (315) 626-2397, or the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.