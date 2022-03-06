 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

Boil water orders lifted in Sennett, Moravia

Glass
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Health Department has lifted boil water orders covering residents in Moravia and Sennett.

The health department said Sunday morning that samples taken of the tap water from the two municipals systems have come back clean two consecutive days, allowing for the order to be removed.

Both systems were under boil orders issued Friday.

In Moravia, the village water treatment facility's chlorination system malfunctioned. In the town of Sennett in an area that include Weedsport-Sennett and Turnpike roads, a water main break caused a major system pressure drop.

In both cases, the potential for harmful microbes to enter the water required a boil order while testing was completed to ensure the water was safe to use after repairs were made.

For more information, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

