Three bones were discovered last month during construction on Route 5 in Elbridge, but due to their age, authorities do not believe they have any criminal implications.
New York State Trooper Jack Keller said the bones were discovered Aug. 29 while state Department of Transportation crews were digging 10 feet off the shoulder of the road. Keller did not specify where along the road the bones were discovered, but did say they were buried about 5 feet in the ground.
The department of transportation then contacted state police, who brought the bones to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office, Keller said. There, Dr. Carolyn Revercomb, the examiner, determined that each bone belonged to a different skeleton: two humans and one animal. The bones could be more than 100 years old, Keller said.
A forensic investigator from the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office additionally determined that the bones have no forensic value, Keller said. The bones were then turned over to the state Department of Transportation's Regional Environmental Unit. Keller said the bone discovery did not delay work on Route 5.
The Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment about the types of bones that were discovered, their exact age and any next steps to learn more about them.