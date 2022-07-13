Book Faire sale returning to Fingerlakes Mall this weekend

The Conference Center at Fingerlakes Mall will once again fill with used books this weekend as the Book Faire sale returns for its 30th year.

Sale hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, which will be a bag day.

The 11,000-square-foot Conference Center is located in the west wing of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Columbia University in New York City.

Formerly known as the Book Bonanza, the sale used to support St. Joseph School in Auburn before the school closed in 2020. There was no sale that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.