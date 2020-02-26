Both drivers in Auburn hit-and-run crash charged with misdemeanors
AUBURN

Both drivers in Auburn hit-and-run crash charged with misdemeanors

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

Anna Colonnese said that her 2013 Buick Encore was totaled and that her son's father, James Bunnell, was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Genesee Street Monday night.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Colonnese

Both drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in Auburn last week have been charged with misdemeanors.

Auburn Police Department Capt. James Moore said Wednesday that the incident took place on Genesee Street around 9:20 p.m. Feb. 17. James Bunnell was driving westbound on Genesee Street when Melinda A. Powers, 52, of Elbridge, backed out of a driveway and into his path.

Bunnell was unable to avoid the collision, Moore said, and Powers then drove away. It was determined that Powers was at fault, Moore said, because she did not have the right of way while backing into traffic.

Powers was charged Feb. 22 with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Moore that that Bunnell was also charged with aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Bunnell's son's mother, Anna Colonnese, previously said that Bunnell was taken to Auburn Community Hospital after the crash suffering from a rotator cuff injury, a concussion and back pain.

0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News