Both drivers in Auburn hit-and-run crash charged with misdemeanors

Both drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in Auburn last week have been charged with misdemeanors.

Auburn Police Department Capt. James Moore said Wednesday that the incident took place on Genesee Street around 9:20 p.m. Feb. 17. James Bunnell was driving westbound on Genesee Street when Melinda A. Powers, 52, of Elbridge, backed out of a driveway and into his path.

Bunnell was unable to avoid the collision, Moore said, and Powers then drove away. It was determined that Powers was at fault, Moore said, because she did not have the right of way while backing into traffic.

Powers was charged Feb. 22 with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Moore that that Bunnell was also charged with aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Bunnell's son's mother, Anna Colonnese, previously said that Bunnell was taken to Auburn Community Hospital after the crash suffering from a rotator cuff injury, a concussion and back pain.

