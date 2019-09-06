A Boy Scout leader allegedly sexually abused "several victims" over three summers at a northern New York camp, the New York State Police said Friday.
Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 55, of Elba, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
The state police said an investigation found Rowcliffe, a Boy Scout leader, had inappropriate sexual contact with victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old. The alleged abuse occurred from 2017 to this year at the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in Piercefield, St. Lawrence County.
Rowcliffe was arraigned in Piercefield town court and has been remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
The state police's investigation is ongoing. Further charges against Rowcliffe are pending, the agency said.
Anyone with information about this case or believes they may be a victim are asked to contact the state police at (518) 873-2750.