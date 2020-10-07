Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts take on environmental volunteer event in Moravia

MORAVIA — Natalie McKee's eyes scanned the streets of Moravia for storm catch basins as she walked with Cub Scout Pack 11 Tuesday afternoon.
Natalie, 7, was one of the Cub Scouts who teamed up with Boy Scouts of America Troop 11 for a volunteering event for the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. Over 15 Scouts from the Auburn-based organizations glued storm water medallions that say "*No Dumping * *Drains the Lake*" to the catch basins to raise public awareness around the importance of not dumping materials down the basins because they drain into Owasco Lake.
Scouts, parents and other volunteers split into different groups with maps to install the medallions on basins in Moravia. Natalie, who at one point appeared to stop walking upon noticing what she thought was one of the basins, was in the same group as Seth Jensen, director of municipal utilities for the city of Auburn, Cub Scout master for Pack 11 and assistant troop leader for Troop 11. Natalie's parents, Kristin and Ray, said they didn't think their daughter had done a volunteering event like this before. Kristin said they like teaching Natalie to give back.
The children and adults alike looked both ways before crossing each street. Guy Cosentino said he was glad his son Samuel is involved in Scouts, adding that he is a former Scout himself. After Scout Daniel Fouts would help place a medallion on the basin, he would raise his leg for a hearty stomp to make it stick. Watching her son Toby Nevidomsky, 6, at one point to move around on some pine-filled grass as if he were making a pine angel, Crystal Nevidomsky said that last year she couldn't have imagined Toby doing something like that. She noted Toby has become less reserved, saying Scouts has contributed to that change.
Toward the beginning of the group's walk, Scout Logan DeForrest often had the caulking gun used to stick the medallions to the basins. Logan, 10, was all business with the caulking gun, never once brandishing it or waving it around. He said it felt good helping the environment and that he takes whatever he does with Scouts seriously, adding that he was grateful to be doing Scout events again after they had largely done online events over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Anyone who enjoys nature walks and helping the environment should join Scouts," he said.
The Scouts originally met up at Ethel Fuller Park in Moravia. Jensen introduced Andrew "Drew" Snell, watershed inspector for the Owasco Lake Inspection & Protection Division, spoke about the importance of what the Scouts would be doing. Kaitlyn Shanahan, deputy watershed inspector for the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division, was also on hand.
Jensen spoke about how he felt it was important for the Scouts to volunteer for this particular event.
"Obviously, from a water quality standpoint, Owasco Lake is our drinking water source for 45,000 city of Auburn and Cayuga County-area wide residents," he said. "From a volunteer standpoint, it's a great opportunity for our younger folks to start to understand the importance of their environment and understanding when they open up a tap at home that that water comes from somewhere, it needs to be treated and if we're protecting our water source that's less less treatment we need to spend and we have higher quality water to put into our bodies everyday."
Jensen, noting Troop 11 and Pack 11 have mostly been virtual during the pandemic, said this was the first in-person volunteering event the Scouts have done in a while. He said the groups will be focusing more on volunteering events where they do things rather then in traditional classroom-style get-togethers.
"It's a little different, but these are the fun things to do anyway with Scouts, to go out and go do things, help out the community," he continued.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.