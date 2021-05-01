 Skip to main content
Boy Scouts honor William Seward at annual celebration in Auburn
LOCAL HISTORY

AUBURN — One of Auburn's most celebrated historical figures was acknowledged by Cayuga County Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts Saturday.

William Seward, a former Auburn resident, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor, was honored at the 74th annual Seward Day celebration in Auburn.

John Hai, scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 from Owasco, addressed the crowd while a large statue of Seward towered behind him at Seward Park on South Street. 

People hang out after the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday. The event honors former Auburn resident William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor.

"If you ever find yourself in doubt or trouble, I say to you, look toward the heavens. They are and always will be there. Everything will be OK," Hai said. "Go forward, Scouts, and continue to do great things. Challenge yourself in all that you do. Life is a wonderful journey." 

Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann also gave the Scouts words of encouragement.

Daniel DiMaria, a member of Cub Scout Pack 40, said after the event that it felt good to be there and to celebrate Seward.

"I've been out here before. It's a nice time listening to the people talk and learning about the history of it," he said.

Gallery: Cayuga County Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts at Seward Day event in Auburn

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

