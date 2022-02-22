 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT

Boyz II Men returning to New York State Fair

Wayna Morris

Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men.

 Paul A. Hebert

Grammy-winning vocal soul powerhouse group Boyz II Men will return to the New York State Fair this summer for the first time since 2009.

The fair announced Tuesday that the group will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, performance on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

“This group has such a long list of songs that topped the music charts that fans are probably going to be able to sing along with them the entire night," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This will be a great night of classic R&B harmonies and we’re pleased to be able to bring Boyz II Men back to the Fair.”

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

The 2022 fair runs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

