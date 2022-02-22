Boyz II Men returning to New York State Fair

The fair announced Tuesday that the group will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, performance on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

“This group has such a long list of songs that topped the music charts that fans are probably going to be able to sing along with them the entire night," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This will be a great night of classic R&B harmonies and we’re pleased to be able to bring Boyz II Men back to the Fair.”