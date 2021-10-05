'Breakthrough' COVID-19 case rate low in Cayuga County

"Breakthrough" cases — vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 — have been reported in Cayuga County. But the percentage of cases among vaccinated residents has been low.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that since Jan. 1, shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines became available for health care workers and long-term care residents, there have been 837 breakthrough cases. With more than 40,000 fully vaccinated residents, the breakthrough cases represent 2.1% of vaccinated individuals.

There has been a recent uptick in breakthrough cases. Since Aug. 23, when the health department began reporting the vaccination status of new cases, 65% of the county's COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated. But in the last 10 days, 43% of new cases (115 of 265) were vaccinated residents.

Health experts have issued constant reminders that while breakthrough infections are possible, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization or death in the vast majority of cases.

According to the local health department's situational updates, there have been vaccinated residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The latest report shows there are 23 Cayuga County residents with COVID-19 in four area hospitals. Eleven of the patients are vaccinated.