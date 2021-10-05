 Skip to main content
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 case rate low in Cayuga County
CAYUGA COUNTY

Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG

The Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

"Breakthrough" cases — vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 — have been reported in Cayuga County. But the percentage of cases among vaccinated residents has been low. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that since Jan. 1, shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines became available for health care workers and long-term care residents, there have been 837 breakthrough cases. With more than 40,000 fully vaccinated residents, the breakthrough cases represent 2.1% of vaccinated individuals. 

There has been a recent uptick in breakthrough cases. Since Aug. 23, when the health department began reporting the vaccination status of new cases, 65% of the county's COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated. But in the last 10 days, 43% of new cases (115 of 265) were vaccinated residents. 

Health experts have issued constant reminders that while breakthrough infections are possible, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization or death in the vast majority of cases.

According to the local health department's situational updates, there have been vaccinated residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The latest report shows there are 23 Cayuga County residents with COVID-19 in four area hospitals. Eleven of the patients are vaccinated.

It's unknown if any vaccinated residents have died after contracting COVID-19. Cayuga County does not release the vaccination status of virus-related fatalities. 

Despite the breakthrough cases, health officials are pushing to boost the vaccination rate. The state is partnering with the local health department as part of the #VaxtoSchool initiative. A pop-up clinic will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The Pfizer vaccine, which is available for individuals ages 12 and older, will be offered at the clinic. For adults ages 18 and older, the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will also be available. 

Any child ages 12-17 who gets the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine between now and Nov. 19 will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. 

Registration will be required for the clinic. Individuals can register at cayugacounty.us/health

"COVID-19 is still a risk for individuals of all ages, including children and adolescents, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, friends, family and our school communities from the virus," the health department said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

