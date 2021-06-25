Bridge work to disrupt Syracuse highway traffic

Roadwork is going to cause a temporary disruption of traffic through the city of Syracuse next week.

The state Department of Transportation announced Friday that bridge deck repairs will require the closure of the I-690 eastbound ramp to I-81 southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, weather permitting.

A signed detour will be in place directing I-690 eastbound traffic to continue on I-690 and exit at Teal Ave (exit 14), making a left on Teal, before entering I-690 westbound, and then continuing to the I-81 southbound ramp.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through highway work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

The DOT said that drivers should be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or the department's mobile site at m.511ny.org.

