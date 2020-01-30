Brothers damaged field of hemp plants in Cayuga County

AUBURN — Two brothers appeared Thursday in Cayuga County Court and admitted damaging an agricultural hemp field.
The brothers, 24-year-old Devin Palerino and 22-year-old Jordan Palerino-Pierce, along with another co-defendant, damaged "numerous" hemp plants on Oct. 17 by pulling them out of a field in the Town of Conquest near Townline Road and Route 38.
The third co-defendant pleaded guilty in Conquest Town Court to a misdemeanor charge in connection to the case, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in court.
All three defendants are responsible for paying $10,000 total in restitution to the victim.
Joseph Sapio, who represented Palerino, updated Judge Thomas Leone on the prosecution's offer. A prior plea deal would've required Palerino to plead guilty to a class D felony — second-degree criminal mischief — and serve a prison sentence based on the amount of restitution he could pay.
Grome Antonacci and Sapio agreed that it wouldn't be a legal sentence if he was eventually able to pay a greater amount but had to serve a longer prison sentence based on his previous financial situation.
Palerino pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced class E felony of attempted criminal mischief. If full restitution is paid before his April 30 sentencing, Palerino will be able to withdraw that felony plea and plead instead to misdemeanor.
In that case, he'll likely serve three years on probation. "He understands this is a restitution-based plea to make victim's property and business whole," Sapio said.
In the following court proceeding, Palerino-Pierce pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief, reduced from a class D felony. In exchange, he was also offered three years of probation.
They will both be sentenced April 30.
Also in court:
• Leone rejected an 18-year-old's first attempt to plead guilty to having sex with a girl younger than 15.
Dayton Pike, a native of St. Lawrence County, had sex with a girl younger than 15 in the Town of Locke from the period of August 2019 to October 2019.
Sapio, who was also representing Pike on Thursday, said his client ended up in the Cayuga County residence after he was released from a group home and went to stay with a friend.
"He went out of the frying pan of the placement and into the fire," Sapio said.
Pike said he was consistently using marijuana and alcohol during that time and that the victim "came onto" him. "I was aware of what was going on but I didn't think before I acted," he said.
"You said all the words that will not allow me to take your plea," Leone responded.
With his second admission, Pike said, "I had sex with this individual." He confirmed when questioned by Leone that he knew the girl was younger than 15 and what he did was illegal.
In exchange for pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a person younger than 17 years old, a class B felony, Pike was promised a conditional sentence of six months in the Cayuga County Jail followed by 10 years of probation.
He is scheduled for sentencing on April 2.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.