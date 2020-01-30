Brothers damaged field of hemp plants in Cayuga County

In that case, he'll likely serve three years on probation. "He understands this is a restitution-based plea to make victim's property and business whole," Sapio said.

In the following court proceeding, Palerino-Pierce pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief, reduced from a class D felony. In exchange, he was also offered three years of probation.

They will both be sentenced April 30.

Also in court:

• Leone rejected an 18-year-old's first attempt to plead guilty to having sex with a girl younger than 15.

Dayton Pike, a native of St. Lawrence County, had sex with a girl younger than 15 in the Town of Locke from the period of August 2019 to October 2019.

Sapio, who was also representing Pike on Thursday, said his client ended up in the Cayuga County residence after he was released from a group home and went to stay with a friend.

"He went out of the frying pan of the placement and into the fire," Sapio said.

Pike said he was consistently using marijuana and alcohol during that time and that the victim "came onto" him. "I was aware of what was going on but I didn't think before I acted," he said.