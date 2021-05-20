Brothers Osborne making plans to visit the New York State Fair

A rising country act has been added to the list of concerts scheduled for the New York State Fair this summer.
The fair announced Thursday that Brothers Osborne will bring their "hard-driving, good-time country" to the fair’s Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
According to a news release, TJ and John Osborne have had big hits with “Stay A Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” as well as a hit collaboration with Dierks Bentley, “Burning Man.”
The Reimagined 2021 Great New York State Fair will be in an outdoor format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
“We love bringing new and emerging performers to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Brothers Osborne have already had a lot of success and they’re primed for much more. I encourage fans to put this show on their calendars."
Previously announce acts include:
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can watch the concert.