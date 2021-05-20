Brothers Osborne making plans to visit the New York State Fair

A rising country act has been added to the list of concerts scheduled for the New York State Fair this summer.

The fair announced Thursday that Brothers Osborne will bring their "hard-driving, good-time country" to the fair’s Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

According to a news release, TJ and John Osborne have had big hits with “Stay A Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” as well as a hit collaboration with Dierks Bentley, “Burning Man.”

The Reimagined 2021 Great New York State Fair will be in an outdoor format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.

“We love bringing new and emerging performers to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Brothers Osborne have already had a lot of success and they’re primed for much more. I encourage fans to put this show on their calendars."

Previously announce acts include: