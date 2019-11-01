Jon Budelmann has been Cayuga County District Attorney since 2007, but his history with the office stretches back 25 years. Budelmann, 52, held the position of assistant district attorney in 1995 and, later that same year, was promoted to chief ADA in the same office he heads now.
If reelected Nov. 5, the incumbent would begin his fourth four-year term as the county’s top prosecutor. He has held his current position for 12 years, first winning the DA position in 2007 and securing reelection in 2011 and 2015.
During his campaign this election season, Budelmann has touted his 27 years as a prosecutor — beginning as an ADA in Madison County in 1993 — and the number of felony trials in which he procured conviction: more than 100. He is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties' lines.
"Beyond working in the DA's office, I've dedicated my spare time to helping our community the last 21 years serving on six different not-for-profit boards, teaching laws of evidence right here at Cayuga Community College to the criminal justice students," he said during his introduction during the Oct. 24 debate against his Democratic opponent, Auburn attorney Thomas Turturo.
Budelmann also said he was proud to be endorsed by the local law enforcement community. He is endorsed by six unions, which include the Auburn Police Officers Local 195, Cayuga County Sheriffs Employees Association and the lieutenants unions from the Auburn Correctional Facility and Cayuga Correctional Facility.
He noted in The Citizen's online candidate guide submission form that his office was awarded the District Attorneys Association of NYS Appellate Prosecutor of the Year Award and the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource Gold Award for its prosecution of domestic violence and sexual assault cases.
"The Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office is staffed with experienced and dedicated professionals. I am proud of our record of aggressively prosecuting offenders and protecting this community," Budelmann wrote.
When the opioid epidemic surfaced during the debate, Budelmann said he worked with community organizations like the Heroin Epidemic Action League and Nick's Ride 4 Friends. "You can't prosecute your way out of a problem like this," Budelmann said. He also stressed the importance of drug addiction prevention in schools.
Budelmann has criticized that his opponent, Thomas Turturo, has no prosecution experience and filed for bankruptcy in 2013. "The issue that I have, in terms of the contrast between the two of us, my opponent attempted to file bankruptcy," Budelmann said during the debate.
Turturo responded that he had to reorganize his finances after he bought the Phoenix Building in downtown Auburn but was unable to restore it.
Budelmann said he's stayed within his budget during his 12-year tenure as DA. "Additionally, I have sought more efficient methods of handling an increasing workload and secured alternative funding sources and new grants in order to finance prosecution services, such as the Public Assistance Fraud Program, for Cayuga County," he wrote.
When asked during the debate by The Citizen's executive editor, Jeremy Boyer, about the length of his tenure, Budelmann responded, "Someone who's in there just to get themselves elected should not be sticking around. Someone who's in there doing a good job that is an aggressive, well-respected elected official — I think as long as they're continuing to do a good job — should be returned to office."