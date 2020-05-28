Budget director: Cayuga County may lose $3.3 million in sales taxes

Cayuga County is looking at a loss of approximately $3.3 million in sales tax for the remainder of the year.
Budget Director Lynn Marinelli recently gave a presentation to the Cayuga County Ways and Means Committee to update them on projections for loss in sales tax revenue, among other impacts to the budget, as a result of economic stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, sales tax revenue was down 27% from the year prior. There could be a 9% overall reduction in sales tax revenue if there is a mild recession, and a severe recession could result in a loss of up to 21%, Marinelli told legislators.
She went month by month to project out a slow month-to-month increase in sales tax revenue, which is how she landed at the $3.3 million year-over-year loss figure. That would amount to a 15% decrease from last year.
"Conservatively, I think we're looking at $4.6 million of loss," Marinelli said, in terms of overall revenue shortfall. Even with measures like furloughs and a hiring freeze, there was also an estimated $2.4 million gap between expenditures and savings.
On May 19, Marinelli told legislators she hadn't gotten any information or correspondence about potential cuts to state aid for programs like Medicaid and Social Services, adding it would be too early to know how Gov. Andrew Cuomo might balance the state's budget.
"That was the big provision put into the governor's budget this year when it passed, that he has the right to adjust expenditures only three times during the year to have a balanced budget and we would be one of the areas of their expenditures," Marinelli said.
She said a week later, during the Legislature's full meeting, that aid could be cut across the board by 9% to 20%, though no reduction in aid has been confirmed. In Cayuga County, most of that aid goes to Social Services, Marinelli said.
She added that a likely increase in federal funding for Medicaid for six months could save Cayuga County an estimated $700,000 in expenditures.
Another boost to the county's funds could come from the sale of the former Cayuga County Nursing Home to the Auburn Community Hospital, which is currently in consideration by the Legislature. Marinelli noted that would add $500,000 that wasn't accounted for during budget planning in 2019.
The Legislature has also held off on hiring during the pandemic, which Marinelli estimated has saved about $400,000 so far in salaries and fringe benefits.
The furlough of 72 county employees is projected to save the county about $400,000. Furloughs of 11% of the county's workforce across government departments went into effect in late April and will last until July 31. Some may be called back to work if needed during the reopening process.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo
