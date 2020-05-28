Budget director: Cayuga County may lose $3.3 million in sales taxes

"That was the big provision put into the governor's budget this year when it passed, that he has the right to adjust expenditures only three times during the year to have a balanced budget and we would be one of the areas of their expenditures," Marinelli said.

She said a week later, during the Legislature's full meeting, that aid could be cut across the board by 9% to 20%, though no reduction in aid has been confirmed. In Cayuga County, most of that aid goes to Social Services, Marinelli said.

She added that a likely increase in federal funding for Medicaid for six months could save Cayuga County an estimated $700,000 in expenditures.

Another boost to the county's funds could come from the sale of the former Cayuga County Nursing Home to the Auburn Community Hospital, which is currently in consideration by the Legislature. Marinelli noted that would add $500,000 that wasn't accounted for during budget planning in 2019.

The Legislature has also held off on hiring during the pandemic, which Marinelli estimated has saved about $400,000 so far in salaries and fringe benefits.

The furlough of 72 county employees is projected to save the county about $400,000. Furloughs of 11% of the county's workforce across government departments went into effect in late April and will last until July 31. Some may be called back to work if needed during the reopening process.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

