A man suspected of stealing money from milk vending machines at the New York State Fair has been arrested.
The state police announced late Monday that Walter J. Bush, 58, of Tonawanda, was arrested after Trooper Timothy Lefever noticed him walking through Gate 11A at the state fairgrounds. Lefever approached Bush and asked to speak with him, according to a news release.
Following the interview, Bush was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.
Bush's arrest came after the state police issued a request for help from the public to identify the suspect in a series of thefts at the fair.
State police reported that the thefts occurred Aug. 29 and 30 at several state fair buildings. A vendor's camera captured an individual who unlocked a milk vending machine and removed the cash inside.
After his arrest, Bush was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.
The investigating is continuing, state police said.