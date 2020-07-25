Buoyed by strong June, Cayuga County sales tax up 1.1% after rough April and May

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has created some huge monthly swings in sales tax revenue for Cayuga County.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released local sales tax figures through the first six months of 2020 that show the county saw its year-over-year collections grow by 33% in June but also drop by 27% and 34% in April and June respectively.
The net result is total sales tax collections for Cayuga County that have grown by 1.1% to $18.0 million. The county's 2020 budget, which was adopted in December, forecasts 2.6% annual growth in sales tax revenues.
The sales tax story in Cayuga County is similar to other upstate New York counties around the state, especially areas that have been on the same economic reopening track under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's regionalized plan.
"Although there was a glimmer of hope in June, second quarter sales tax figures show how deep the COVID-19 pandemic is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a Friday press release.
Statewide, sales tax collections through the first half of the year are down by 11.8%, with New York City's drop of 17.1% being the largest driver of that decrease. The central New York region — which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — dipped 5.6%.
Like Cayuga, most of the other CNY counties experienced strong June growth after substantial decreases in April and May. DiNapoli said localities will need to keep a close watch on the trends. Ultimately, sales tax revenue decreases must be balanced out by either property tax increases or spending cuts that can affect local services.
After the state takes a cut of sales taxes collected, Cayuga County receives a portion of sales tax revenues on transactions throughout the county and shares the revenue with the towns. The city of Auburn collects sales taxes on transactions within its border.
Auburn has experienced similar sales tax fluctuations to Cayuga County this year, although its overall total through June is down 5.0%. Auburn's 2020-21 budget, which covers a fiscal year that starts in July, forecasts a 9% sales tax decrease. That decrease came at the direction of Auburn City Council during the city's budget formation process in April and May.
The sales tax impact on local governments is something also being watched closely in Washington, where Congress and the White House are negotiating a potential new round of COVID-19 relief. New York state and local officials have been vocal in calling for federal aid to help state and local governments that have seen revenue streams dry up because of the economic crash that has resulted from the virus.
Cayuga County's representatives in Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, support such aid, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Trump administration have been reluctant to agree to it.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.