Buoyed by strong June, Cayuga County sales tax up 1.1% after rough April and May

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has created some huge monthly swings in sales tax revenue for Cayuga County.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released local sales tax figures through the first six months of 2020 that show the county saw its year-over-year collections grow by 33% in June but also drop by 27% and 34% in April and June respectively.

The net result is total sales tax collections for Cayuga County that have grown by 1.1% to $18.0 million. The county's 2020 budget, which was adopted in December, forecasts 2.6% annual growth in sales tax revenues.

The sales tax story in Cayuga County is similar to other upstate New York counties around the state, especially areas that have been on the same economic reopening track under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's regionalized plan.

"Although there was a glimmer of hope in June, second quarter sales tax figures show how deep the COVID-19 pandemic is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a Friday press release.

Statewide, sales tax collections through the first half of the year are down by 11.8%, with New York City's drop of 17.1% being the largest driver of that decrease. The central New York region — which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — dipped 5.6%.