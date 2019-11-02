With a 5-year-old stepson and a five-month-old baby, Justin Burchard’s primary motivation in running for Auburn City Council is to make sure his children have the same opportunities as he did growing up in the area.
"I just want to see the city get back to being a family-friendly city to live in," Burchard said.
Burchard is running as the only Libertarian candidate for city council against incumbents Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal, running on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn lines, and challengers Adam Miler and Timothy Locastro, both on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ballot lines.
Compared to his youth, Burchard said there's almost nothing to keep the city's young people entertained and out of trouble, something he believes is contributing to the opioid epidemic.
As a Libertarian, Burchard believes in limiting the size of government and views taxes as, at best, a necessary evil. He said decades of government going in the opposite direction, toward higher taxes and superfluous programs, is why so many businesses, including those that once catered to youth, have left.
"People are struggling," Burchard said.
If taxes were lowered across the board, both for businesses and individuals, residents could reinvest it back into Auburn, ultimately creating new revenue sources for the city, Burchard said.
Burchard criticized the 5-0 Democratic majority the city council has had for several years, saying the lack of disagreements and discussion that results means new ideas don't arise.
But he said Republicans, if elected, would just be another side of the same coin. Burchard said that the party often has a message consistent with Libertarian values, but rarely follows through and ends up raising taxes just as Democrats would.
Many major projects in the city in recent years, like the reconstruction of the North Division Street Bridge, a $6.5 million project with a local share of $31,000, have been accomplished with funding from state grants.
According to Burchard, the city should have saved money to complete such projects on its own, and criticized past councils for not saving effectively to pay for projects like a planned $10 million new public safety building, $3.2 million of which comes from state grants.
"The city should be able to sustain itself and state grants should be a bonus," Burchard said.
You have free articles remaining.
Burchard was also critical of how accepting state grants came with stipulations, referring to the back-in parking on Genesee Street in particular.
Burchard questioned the amount of funding the city was required to pitch in to that project, and objected to the fact that the parking was changed, despite, he said, opposition from most of the city's residents
If the city had to accept the state's help, Burchard said, it should have worked harder to secure a more favorable deal.
"Anything can be negotiated," Burchard said.
To help find efficiencies and lower the city's budget, Burchard said he would like to implement a discretionary spending system for the city's departments, where each office is able to roll over money it saves into the next year.
"I want to invest in good behavior," he said.
When it comes to making cuts, Burchard said he would rely on department staff, as they're the ones involved in the actual work and know better than the council what should or shouldn't be cut, he said.
"The people sitting at the desk don't know what needs to be cut," he said.
If elected, Burchard said, without a local political party organization to please, he could focus on directly hearing from constituents and acting as their representative.
As a part of that, Burchard said making city government more transparent would be a priority. He suggested ideas to get residents more involved like a billboard that's updated regularly to describe what the city government is planning.
"I want people to tell me what's going on. What I'm doing it for, it isn't about votes, it's about listening to what's important for the citizens of the city," he said.