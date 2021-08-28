 Skip to main content
Bus carrying 27 inmates catches fire near downstate New York prison
NEW YORK STATE

Bus carrying 27 inmates catches fire near downstate New York prison

FISHKILL — A bus carrying more than two dozen inmates caught fire Friday on its way to a state prison in southern Dutchess County.

There were no serious injuries, but one inmate suffered head trauma from a fight that broke out at the scene, The Daily Freeman reported Saturday.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. along Route 9D just north of Interstate 84 and appeared to have been caused by a mechanical problem, state police said.

The state bus was carrying 27 inmates to the nearby Downstate Correctional Facility.

Several police agencies responded to the scene and accounted for the inmates.

