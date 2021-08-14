Bus crashes near Weedsport Thruway exit, injuring 57 people

A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport, injuring the driver and passengers and causing significant delays on the thoroughfare.

The New York State Police said troopers responded to the crash at 12:41 p.m. in the town of Brutus. The bus, which is owned by Poughkeepsie-based JTR Transportation, departed the Poughkeepsie area early Saturday and was heading to Niagara Falls. It was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the road and rolled over onto the shoulder about a mile west of exit 40.

The driver, Fermin P. Vasquez, 66, of Wingdale, and 56 passengers were injured. State police said the injuries range from minor to serious.

Vasquez is among approximately 26 people who were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Injured passengers were also sent to Auburn Community Hospital and Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for Auburn Community Hospital, confirmed the hospital received 27 passengers who were hurt in the crash. The patients at Auburn hospital have a mix of minor and serious injuries, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}