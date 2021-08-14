 Skip to main content
Traffic delayed in both directions after Thruway bus crash near Weedsport
Traffic delayed in both directions after Thruway bus crash near Weedsport

Multiple ambulances and fire trucks responded to a tour bus crash on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport Saturday afternoon. 

The New York State Police said the crash was reported at 12:41 p.m. The bus, with more than 50 passengers, was heading westbound on Interstate 90 when the crash occurred and the bus rolled over on its side. 

No life-threatening injuries have been reported but several people were taken to area hospitals.

After being closed for more than an hour, one westbound lane of the highway has reopened, but traffic is moving slowly, according to the Thruway alert system. Eastbound traffic between exits 41 and 40 is also slow.

In the minutes after the crash, the state police said, traffic was being diverted off exit 40 at Weedsport so emergency crews could get to the bus and transport patients who needed to go hospitals. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is available

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

