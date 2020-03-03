Business leaders to advise students in Cayuga Community College entrepreneurship program

Prominent business leaders are set to meet with students in an entrepreneurship program at Cayuga Community College.
Middle and high school students from local school districts are involved in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a 30-week program in which the students have been preparing to begin their own businesses. A CEO roundtable event, which is open to the public, is being held Thursday in the student lounge in CCC's Auburn campus, according to a news release from the college.
The idea behind the roundtable is to have students learn from local business people and "provide students with essential advice and experience," the news release said. Economic development group LOCATE Finger Lakes, which gave the students $1,000 scholarships, organized the event.
Mike Nozzolio, a former state senator and chairman of the board of directors for LOCATE Finger Lakes, praised those involved with the roundtable in the news release.
“The greater Cayuga County business community is filled with bright, successful leaders with plenty of experience, and we appreciate our CEOs meeting with the YEA! students,” Nozzolio said. “I applaud Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant for his vision in recognizing the incredible potential of YEA!, and I thank Lyons National Bank Chairman of the Board and CEO Bob Schick for sponsoring our YEA! program.”
This spring, the students will pitch their ideas to possible investors for start-up funding and formally start their business ventures.
The academy program began at the University of Rochester in 2004 to help students build entrepreneurial skills with the assistance of instructors and local business leaders, the release said. The students make their own proposals, do market research, create a business plan and present their plans to investors in the hopes of securing funding.
The business people who will be featured in the roundtable are:
• Bruce Sherman, director of development for Sessler Wrecking Inc., who previously served as economic development specialist for the Cayuga County Development Agency.
• Paul Lattimore Jr., president of the Paul L. Lattimore Jr. Agency and a local business leader for more than 50 years.
• Joseph Calarco, regional sales coordinator for AFLAC Insurance and an active community member.
• Jerry Goodenough, vice president of development for Heorot Power
• Richard Ward, a certified public accountant with Cuddy & Ward.