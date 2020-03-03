Business leaders to advise students in Cayuga Community College entrepreneurship program

Prominent business leaders are set to meet with students in an entrepreneurship program at Cayuga Community College.

Middle and high school students from local school districts are involved in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a 30-week program in which the students have been preparing to begin their own businesses. A CEO roundtable event, which is open to the public, is being held Thursday in the student lounge in CCC's Auburn campus, according to a news release from the college.

The idea behind the roundtable is to have students learn from local business people and "provide students with essential advice and experience," the news release said. Economic development group LOCATE Finger Lakes, which gave the students $1,000 scholarships, organized the event.

Mike Nozzolio, a former state senator and chairman of the board of directors for LOCATE Finger Lakes, praised those involved with the roundtable in the news release.