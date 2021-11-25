'A pretty good run': Skaneateles clothing boutique closes

After 18 years in business, Cate and Sally has closed their Skaneateles women's clothing boutique of the same name.

Located at 4 E. Genesee St., cate&sally became a staple of the village's retail landscape by carrying designers that could hardly be found elsewhere in central New York, such as Eileen Fisher, Lilly Pulitzer and Michael Stars. But as they neared two decades in business, longtime friends Cate Davis and Sally Mason just felt it was time to close, Davis told The Citizen on Wednesday, the store's final day in business.

"We figured we had a pretty good run," she said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a role in the decision. "We had a great year this year, but it just was time."

The boutique was originally supposed to close Nov. 28. But since announcing the closure on Facebook this summer, Davis and Mason have already sold almost all of their remaining inventory of clothes, accessories, jewelry and more. Many customers have expressed their gratitude to the owners for opening cate&sally, Davis said, and their sadness to see it go. The feeling is mutual, she added.

"We'll miss the people. I think we were famous for our customer service," she said. "We were fortunate to celebrate birthdays, graduations and weddings with many of our customers."

Friends since attending Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School together, Davis and Mason each spent years working in retail and fashion before opening cate&sally in May 2003. They traveled across the country, from New York City to Los Angeles, to stock the boutique with the best designers they could, Davis said. The store heavily prioritized American-made clothing as well.

Last year, Mason moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to her grandchildren, but continued helping run the boutique remotely. Davis also plans to spend more time with family, she said. The space will next be leased by Lisa Dietz, owner of fellow Skaneateles boutique Emma + James, who will open a new business there, Hap + Main.

"We had a lot of great adventures over the years," Davis said. "We're blessed to be part of the Skaneateles community."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

