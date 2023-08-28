When David Tripp went to bed on May 17, he did not expect that an overnight freeze would wipe out most of his apple crop for the year.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for central New York and low temperatures were forecasted to drop into the 20s.

Tripp, whose family owns Owen Orchards in Sennett, told The Citizen that there is usually minimal damage if temperatures dip into the upper 20s. It was 40 degrees at bedtime. When he woke up, temperatures were in the mid-30s.

"It must have been a prolonged period of time because we ended up with a lot more damage than we thought we were going to have," Tripp said.

As apple season approaches, growers like Tripp are learning more about the devastating effects of that freeze. Owen Orchards estimates it lost most of its crop. The family farm also grows peaches, more than two-thirds of which were lost due to the late spring freeze.

However, it's the apple losses that will hit Owen Orchards the hardest. There will be some apples sold in Owen Orchards' store on Route 5, and cider will be produced. But plans for U-pick, where customers can walk into the orchards and pick their own apples, are on hold.

"The problem with the U-pick is there's a lot of waste," Tripp explained. "People knock a lot of stuff on the ground. We can't afford to have that kind of loss this year. Usually, we just figure it in. But we need all the apples we can get to keep our store going and keep our cider going."

Even with its losses, Owen Orchards should get something out of this apple season. The same cannot be said for Grisamore Farms in Locke.

The freeze wiped out the farm's apple crop, a first in the 45 years since the Grisamore family began growing apples in southern Cayuga County.

If that wasn't bad enough, Grisamore Farms also lost its cherry and peach crops. The freeze affected the farm's main crop, strawberries, as well. Mary Grisamore, co-owner of the farm, told The Citizen that they did not lose their entire strawberry crop, but the first blossoms froze in May.

"It's going to be a tough year," Grisamore said.

The freeze affected other crops, namely grapes. The losses vary for vineyards in the Finger Lakes and across New York. Some lost their entire crop.

After gathering information on the damage, the state Farm Service Agency asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare an agricultural disaster for 31 counties, including Cayuga. The request was supported by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

To be eligible for a federal agricultural disaster declaration, counties must have farms that lost at least 30% of a crop. Farms in Cayuga County reported more than 30% of apple, cherry, grape and peach crops were lost because of the May freeze.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a disaster in mid-August for 31 primary counties and 24 contiguous counties, mostly in upstate New York. The agency's action allows farms to apply for low-interest emergency loans of up to $500,000.

Among local growers, reaction was mixed. Grisamore would rather receive grants than loans, but said it would help them get through this year. Tripp called the federal government's response "a big farce."

"Everybody thinks that we're all getting this free money," he said. "It's not. It's just a low-interest loan — if you quality for it."

Jeff Williams, public policy director of the New York Farm Bureau, acknowledged that farmers are split on the form of assistance provided by the federal government. But, he continued, some farmers find that the loans "help them bridge the gap to next year."

The Farm Bureau was instrumental in securing the agricultural disaster declaration. Williams said the group encouraged farmers to report their damage, which allowed the state Farm Service Agency to make its disaster request.

With Congress working to draft the next farm bill, Williams said there needs to be a more responsive crop insurance program that would help Grisamore Farms, Owen Orchards and others that lose high-value crops.

"That's something we're definitely working on," Williams said.

For Grisamore Farms and Owen Orchards, the transition from summer to fall is usually their prime time. While there is no doubt the freeze will hurt their business, they are trying to salvage this season.

Mary Grisamore told The Citizen that her farm will have pumpkins this year, one crop unaffected by the freeze. They will buy apples from another farm to sell in their store and for cider production.

Owen Orchards, a popular destination in the Auburn area, has some apples available. Although there was significant damage to the crop, David Tripp said there is a "decent crop" in a few areas.

The impact of the May freeze is being felt beyond Cayuga County. There are some orchards that sustained damage but will have an apple crop this year. Others, like Grisamore, expect to lose their entire crop.

"Everybody that I talked to has got some damage," Tripp said.

Gallery: Cayuga County apple growers suffer widespread crop damage after spring freeze