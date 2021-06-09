Affordable housing group with Auburn ties hires new president

The affordable housing development group that manages Boyle Center, Stryker Homes and Mercy Apartments in Auburn has hired a new leader.
According to a news release, Christopher Community Inc. has named Justin Rudgick as its new president effective June 7. He succeeds Douglas J. Reicher, who is retiring after 12 years leading the organization. Christopher Community is a not-for-profit development and management company that provides affordable housing opportunities across upstate New York.
According to a news release, Christopher Community manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings and administers the Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households.
Christopher Community said that Rudgick brings 15 years of nonprofit management and community and economic development experience. His expertise is in leading and implementing strategic initiatives for projects and programs, and he has secured nearly $300 million through leveraging awarded external funding obtained through local, state, and federal agencies.
Rudgick was the principal of Influence CNY, LLC, a consulting business that provided expertise to municipalities, businesses and organizations with grants, strategies, and solutions, as well as serving as the Development Finance Director for the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Syracuse University Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs.
“We’re exceptionally pleased that Justin has taken on this leadership role,” Stephanie Button, chairwoman of Christopher Community’s Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Our board is thrilled to introduce a leader of Justin’s caliber into our community and to lead Christopher Community moving forward. Justin possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow Christopher Community into an even greater, more successful organization and create a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”