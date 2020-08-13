All-American affordability: Convenience store opens in downtown Auburn

Zachary Pelosi was "outright appalled" at the prices at local convenience stores. So he started his own.
Pelosi, of Syracuse, is the owner of All-American Mart, which opened in late June at 31 Loop Road in downtown Auburn, next to Year of the Dragon Tattoo and under Quality Rental Purchase and Sales in the former Nolan's Shoes. It offers most of the standard convenience store fare, from junk food and soft drinks to hygiene and tobacco products.
Pelosi said his business has been in the works for about a year, and would have opened sooner if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He got the idea because he feels customers deserve fairer prices.
"If I spend 80 cents on something, I have no business charging you more than $1.05 for it," he said. "People work hard for their money."
Believing Syracuse is saturated with convenience stores, Pelosi looked to Auburn, where the heart of the city has lacked one since Cervo's News closed in 2016. He also doesn't consider Auburn's downtown gas stations and grocery stores competition, as All-American Mart is for customers who want to go in and out for a gallon of milk, for instance.
Pelosi found his location in the former home of Good Shepherds Brewing Co., but the change in use required a complete remodel. He was up to the challenge, however. Having done retail and manual labor, he feels the store is the culmination of his work experience so far, he said. He also runs the store solo, though as the business grows he will likely hire employees.
Much of that growth will be tied to three items Pelosi eventually wants to sell: lottery tickets, alcoholic beverages and prepared food.
The lottery tickets should come first, he said, in about a month. He said the state Gaming Commission wants to evaluate the store's foot traffic before issuing him a license.
Likewise, Pelosi's license from the state Liquor Authority has been delayed due to the pandemic. He hopes to obtain that in about a year.
And prepared food will also be subject to the way COVID-19 plays out, he said. Seeing restaurants struggle with state guidance and reluctant customers, he's in no hurry to increase the risk he's taking with All-American Mart. But Pelosi believes that once his store is able to offer everything he wants to, it will become a downtown destination.
"We're pretty much what you think of when you think of a convenience store, everything except gas," he said.
