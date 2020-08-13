All-American affordability: Convenience store opens in downtown Auburn

Pelosi found his location in the former home of Good Shepherds Brewing Co., but the change in use required a complete remodel. He was up to the challenge, however. Having done retail and manual labor, he feels the store is the culmination of his work experience so far, he said. He also runs the store solo, though as the business grows he will likely hire employees.

Much of that growth will be tied to three items Pelosi eventually wants to sell: lottery tickets, alcoholic beverages and prepared food.

The lottery tickets should come first, he said, in about a month. He said the state Gaming Commission wants to evaluate the store's foot traffic before issuing him a license.

Likewise, Pelosi's license from the state Liquor Authority has been delayed due to the pandemic. He hopes to obtain that in about a year.