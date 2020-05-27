AmeriCU credit union appoints new CEO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AmeriCU has appointed Ronald Belle as its new CEO.

The Rome, N.Y.-based credit union said in a news release that AmeriCU’s board of directors selected Belle to succeed Mark Pfisterer, who last year announced his plans to retire in 2020.

“Since joining the credit union in 2017, Ron has made an impact. His focus on member and employee experience is relentless, and has been transformative to our organization. He has been instrumental in making AmeriCU a better place to work, a better place to bank, and a stronger credit union overall," board chair John Stevenson said in a statement.

As chief experience officer, Belle was responsible for all facets of the member experience, including operations, marketing and human resources. Prior to joining AmeriCU, Belle held roles at Fifth Third Private Bank, Bank of America, and KeyBank. In addition, AmeriCU said, Belle holds an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) certification from the College of Financial Planning, has attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, and is an alum of both Syracuse University and Utica College.

“I am honored that the Board has entrusted me to lead this amazing organization. I look forward to carrying on the culture and initiatives that make AmeriCU what it is today, as well as leading new changes to benefit our members and employees," Belle said in a statement. "I am extraordinarily proud of what our team has accomplished, and even more excited about what the future holds. This is a transformative time for the industry, and for AmeriCU as well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0