The Cayuga Economic Development Agency's board has established a task force after the firing of the organization's executive director, the second leadership change in 14 months.

Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who serves on CEDA's board of directors, read a statement from CEDA's board at the county Legislature's monthly meeting Tuesday.

"The Cayuga Economic Development Agency board recognizes the challenges the organization is currently facing and understands how recent decisions have caused deep concern in the community regarding the organization's capacity to be an effective partner in the community's economic development strategies," the statement reads.

The board continues, "The CEDA board also recognizes the need to reflect on their mission and challenges, both past and current, as a way to identify the best way to act."

The task force will consist of five members — Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert; Jennifer Haines, director of planning and economic development for the city of Auburn; Steve Lynch, the county's director of planning and economic development; McNabb-Coleman; and Ryan Pine, who sits on CEDA's board.

According to the board's statement, the task force will "examine CEDA's status, its value, its brand and its mission."

McNabb-Coleman said the task force will have its first meeting next week and she plans to provide an update at the county Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in September.

"At that point, I'm hoping we can engage in discussion as more information will become available at that time," she said.

CEDA does not have an executive director after the ouster of Michael Miller, who was hired in July 2022. At the time of his termination, Miller was involved in several economic development initiatives, including planning for how Cayuga County could benefit from Micron's arrival in central New York.

Before Miller's short tenure as executive director, CEDA was led by Bradly Broadwell. But Broadwell was fired in June 2022 after two months on the job.

In both cases, no explanation has been given for why the executive directors were fired. Kevin Miles, president of CEDA's board, said that Miller's departure was an "amicable" separation, but Miller denied that in a message to The Citizen. Miller added that he was surprised by the decision.

For now, Maureen Riester, an economic development specialist, is overseeing CEDA's day-to-day operations.