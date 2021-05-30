At Owasco Lake Brewing, opening soon, local brewer's passion leads him home

Unsuccessful, Langtry moved to Colorado. But his efforts didn't get any easier. Competing with people who had much more brewing experience, he was limited to bussing tables at a few places.

When Langtry moved back to Moravia around 2017, he applied to Good Nature Brewing in Hamilton. He detailed the system he used to brew in his application, as well as his passion for the business. Finally, he found his way in. Over the next few years, Langtry went from handling kegs to head brewer. Longtime friend Nelson joined him when an assistant brewer position opened.

"I learned so much (at Good Nature). A lot of what to do, a lot of what not to do. It was exactly what I needed to put me on track to this," Langtry said, gesturing at his new brewery.

Langtry didn't just open his brewery in his hometown, though: He opened in his home. He's lived on the Rockefeller Road farm since he was 2, growing up amid the horses and cows there. Likewise, Owasco Lake Brewing is a family affair. Helping Langtry are his father, Rick; mother, Judi Nelson; stepfather, Stann Nelson; and girlfriend, Amanda Horton. Stann and Doug are cousins, too.